Mateon Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:MATN) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.16

Mateon Therapeutics Inc (OTCMKTS:MATN) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.16 and traded as high as $0.25. Mateon Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.25, with a volume of 31,233 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MATN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Mateon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Mateon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.16.

Mateon Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:MATN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). On average, equities analysts expect that Mateon Therapeutics Inc will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mateon Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:MATN)

Mateon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical, focuses on developing small molecule injectable drugs for the treatment of cancer. It is developing CA4P, an immuno-oncology agent that stimulates the immune system against the tumor; and OXi4503 for the treatment of relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia.

