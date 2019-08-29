Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) Trading Up 14.1% After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Matrix Service Co (NASDAQ:MTRX)’s stock price was up 14.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $24.36 and last traded at $21.81, approximately 625,788 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 351% from the average daily volume of 138,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.11.

The oil and gas company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Matrix Service had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 0.04%. The firm had revenue of $398.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MTRX. DA Davidson raised Matrix Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. BidaskClub raised Matrix Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. ValuEngine cut Matrix Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Matrix Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTRX. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matrix Service during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Matrix Service during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 232.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,510 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Matrix Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. 95.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $510.41 million, a PE ratio of 145.40 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.43.

About Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX)

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, and mining and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Electrical Infrastructure segment offers construction and maintenance services to various power generation facilities, such as combined cycle plants and natural gas fired power stations; and high voltage services comprising the construction of new substations, upgrading existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades and maintenance, and emergency and storm restoration services to investor owned utilities.

