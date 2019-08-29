MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) Shares Sold by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC reduced its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,933 shares during the quarter. MCCORMICK & CO /SH comprises approximately 1.5% of Trillium Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH were worth $30,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moseley Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the 1st quarter worth about $1,165,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 227,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,200,000 after purchasing an additional 16,076 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 49,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,418,000 after acquiring an additional 5,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MKC stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $163.85. 22,705 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 981,505. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $161.44 and its 200 day moving average is $151.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $21.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.87, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.18. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a 52-week low of $119.00 and a 52-week high of $171.10.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 21.42%. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 2,402 shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.23, for a total value of $387,274.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,574,095.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jacques Tapiero sold 2,500 shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total transaction of $423,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,838,974.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,272 shares of company stock valued at $7,197,181 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

MKC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group set a $155.00 price target on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $154.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $142.00 price objective on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.89.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

