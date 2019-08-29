Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Acquires New Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 43,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,876,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JPM. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11,601.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 4,973,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $497,397,000 after purchasing an additional 4,931,461 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 179.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,508,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $392,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253,764 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $182,400,000. ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 2,598,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,643,000 after purchasing an additional 629,580 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,070.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 665,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,349,000 after purchasing an additional 608,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 18,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $109.91 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,362.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,737.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Lori A. Beer sold 13,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total value of $1,524,609.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,157,656.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. ValuEngine lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.94.

NYSE:JPM traded up $2.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $108.85. 316,592 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,743,901. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $91.11 and a twelve month high of $119.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $111.41 and a 200 day moving average of $109.07. The stock has a market cap of $341.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.32. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 24.73%. The firm had revenue of $28.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

