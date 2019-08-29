Medgold Resources (CVE:MED) Trading Down 4.5%

Medgold Resources Corp (CVE:MED) shares traded down 4.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11, 15,000 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 68% from the average session volume of 47,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.12 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.12. The firm has a market cap of $11.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50.

Medgold Resources (CVE:MED) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Medgold Resources Company Profile (CVE:MED)

Medgold Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of resource properties primarily in Serbia. It explores for gold, silver, and precious and base metals. The company holds 100% interest in the Tlamino project that comprises a block of two contiguous claims, including Donje Tlamino and Surlica-Ducat totaling 192 square kilometers; and five granted exploration licenses covering an area of approximately 570 square kilometers located in the Serbo-Macedonian Massif belt, Serbia.

