MediShares Hits One Day Volume of $57,470.00 (MDS)

MediShares (CURRENCY:MDS) traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. One MediShares token can now be purchased for $0.0055 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, Gate.io and OTCBTC. Over the last seven days, MediShares has traded down 10.6% against the US dollar. MediShares has a market capitalization of $4.11 million and approximately $57,470.00 worth of MediShares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002733 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010488 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.33 or 0.00234137 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.21 or 0.01365516 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000660 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000163 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00018997 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00091960 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000430 BTC.

About MediShares

MediShares’ genesis date was December 1st, 2017. MediShares’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 741,294,311 tokens. MediShares’ official website is www.medishares.org. The official message board for MediShares is weibo.com/MediShares. MediShares’ official Twitter account is @MediShares.

Buying and Selling MediShares

MediShares can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, OTCBTC and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MediShares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MediShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

