Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $50,000 Stock Position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CPRX) by 678.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 11,548 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 486,064 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 248,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 10,715 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 126,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 13,380 shares during the period. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. 60.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BidaskClub raised Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright set a $9.00 price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.54.

In related news, CEO Patrick J. Mcenany acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.23 per share, with a total value of $80,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,762,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,383,498.39. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.19 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $599.05 million, a PE ratio of -18.74 and a beta of 2.60. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $1.85 and a 52 week high of $6.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.22. The company has a quick ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $28.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.99 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2883900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome in the United States.

