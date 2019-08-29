Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $56,000 Holdings in Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP) by 57.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,294 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Perspecta were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Perspecta by 0.6% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 101,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Perspecta by 0.9% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 74,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Perspecta by 0.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 109,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Perspecta by 1.4% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 57,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Perspecta by 168.3% during the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perspecta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley set a $21.00 price target on Perspecta and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Cowen cut Perspecta from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Perspecta in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Perspecta to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Perspecta presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.33.

Shares of PRSP stock opened at $25.57 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.41. Perspecta Inc has a 1 year low of $15.74 and a 1 year high of $26.64.

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd.

In other Perspecta news, Director Philip O. Nolan bought 4,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.98 per share, for a total transaction of $100,330.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip O. Nolan bought 4,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.37 per share, with a total value of $99,486.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 13,328 shares of company stock valued at $300,927 over the last 90 days.

