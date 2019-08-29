Meeder Asset Management Inc. Purchases 6,613 Shares of Pfenex Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Pfenex Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) by 308.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,755 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,613 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfenex were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Pfenex by 2,127.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 5,766 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pfenex in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfenex during the second quarter worth approximately $91,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfenex by 496.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 75,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 62,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Pfenex by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 95,602 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 13,795 shares during the last quarter.

Pfenex stock opened at $7.25 on Thursday. Pfenex Inc has a 12 month low of $3.13 and a 12 month high of $7.64.

Pfenex (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pfenex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th.

Pfenex Inc, a clinical-stage development and licensing biotechnology company, focuses on developing protein therapies for unmet patient needs. Its lead product candidates include PF708, a therapeutic equivalent drug candidate to Forteo (teriparatide) for the treatment of osteoporosis; and novel anthrax vaccine candidates, such as Px563L and RPA563 that have completed Phase Ia clinical study.

