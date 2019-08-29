Meeder Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 43 White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 43 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WTM. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,946 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,074,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 683 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,998,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 487.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 47 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 128.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 815 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. 88.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other White Mountains Insurance Group news, EVP Robert Lawrence Seelig sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,046.09, for a total value of $1,046,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,932,810.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lowndes Andrew Smith sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,004.70, for a total value of $502,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,614,229.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,931 shares of company stock worth $3,072,792. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of White Mountains Insurance Group stock opened at $1,055.63 on Thursday. White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd has a one year low of $832.88 and a one year high of $1,104.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,064.79 and its 200 day moving average is $982.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Separately, TheStreet raised White Mountains Insurance Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th.

White Mountains Insurance Group Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurances services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, MediaAlpha and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

