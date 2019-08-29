MEET.ONE Price Reaches $0.0014 on Major Exchanges (MEETONE)

MEET.ONE (CURRENCY:MEETONE) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. MEET.ONE has a market capitalization of $2.63 million and approximately $177,095.00 worth of MEET.ONE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MEET.ONE token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX, Gate.io and BigONE. In the last week, MEET.ONE has traded down 20.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MEET.ONE alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010442 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00235392 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $128.64 or 0.01350223 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000649 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000162 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00018744 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00091404 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00022276 BTC.

About MEET.ONE

MEET.ONE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,913,271,866 tokens. MEET.ONE’s official Twitter account is @MeetDotOne. MEET.ONE’s official message board is medium.com/@MEET.ONE. MEET.ONE’s official website is meet.one.

Buying and Selling MEET.ONE

MEET.ONE can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, BigONE and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MEET.ONE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MEET.ONE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MEET.ONE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MEET.ONE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MEET.ONE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.