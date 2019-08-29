Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) Price Down 15.5% Over Last Week

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded down 9.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. In the last seven days, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded down 15.5% against the US dollar. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0066 or 0.00000070 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and Bittrex. Memetic / PepeCoin has a total market capitalization of $197,783.00 and approximately $967.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $80.43 or 0.00847836 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003517 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001120 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Profile

MEME is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins. The official website for Memetic / PepeCoin is memetic.ai.

Buying and Selling Memetic / PepeCoin

Memetic / PepeCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Memetic / PepeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

