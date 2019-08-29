Menta Capital LLC Acquires 5,853 Shares of BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ)

Menta Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) by 38.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,853 shares during the quarter. Menta Capital LLC’s holdings in BJs Wholesale Club were worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BJ. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 0.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,674,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,483,000 after buying an additional 149,164 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 74.9% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,107,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,536,000 after buying an additional 1,759,303 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 5.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,282,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,919,000 after buying an additional 177,110 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 6.1% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 3,037,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,230,000 after buying an additional 174,300 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club in the second quarter valued at $38,494,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.74% of the company’s stock.

Get BJs Wholesale Club alerts:

In other news, EVP Lee Delaney sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total value of $239,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert W. Eddy sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $656,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,045,786 shares of company stock valued at $222,215,737. 17.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BJ traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.77. The company had a trading volume of 22,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,494,260. BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $19.31 and a 1 year high of $32.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.55.

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. BJs Wholesale Club had a negative return on equity of 102.69% and a net margin of 1.59%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BJ. UBS Group boosted their target price on BJs Wholesale Club from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on BJs Wholesale Club from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on BJs Wholesale Club from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded BJs Wholesale Club from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BJs Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.17.

About BJs Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

Further Reading: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for BJs Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJs Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.