Menta Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Menta Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 52.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,583 shares during the period. Menta Capital LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in McKesson by 1,944.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in McKesson by 175.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in McKesson by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in McKesson by 168.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of McKesson from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America set a $160.00 price target on shares of McKesson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of McKesson from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $164.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.20.

In related news, Director M Christine Jacobs sold 1,296 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.65, for a total transaction of $190,058.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCK traded up $0.40 on Thursday, reaching $138.50. The stock had a trading volume of 35,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,894,249. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $142.45 and a 200 day moving average of $129.47. The stock has a market cap of $25.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.13. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $106.11 and a 12-month high of $150.82.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $55.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.03 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 14.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.50%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

