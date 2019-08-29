Menta Capital LLC Invests $398,000 in Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI)

Menta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Triumph Group by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 165,399 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 44,787 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Triumph Group by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,510 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Triumph Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,958,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Triumph Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,014 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Triumph Group by 135.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 6,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TGI traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $20.76. 2,124 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,814. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.89. Triumph Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $11.16 and a fifty-two week high of $26.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 2.75.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aerospace company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 29.65% and a negative net margin of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $730.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Triumph Group Inc will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Triumph Group’s payout ratio is 6.43%.

Several research firms have commented on TGI. ValuEngine downgraded Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Triumph Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.61.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Integrated Systems, Aerospace Structures, and Product Support. It offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, landing gear actuation systems, control system valve bodies, landing gear components and assemblies, electronic engine controls, main engine gear box assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, fuel pumps, geared transmissions and drive train components, secondary flight control systems, fuel metering units, and vibration absorbers.

