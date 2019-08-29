Menta Capital LLC Makes New Investment in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Menta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 18,564 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 361 Capital LLC boosted its position in KBR by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. 361 Capital LLC now owns 165,570 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,129,000 after acquiring an additional 19,822 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KBR in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $374,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of KBR by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,636,876 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,268,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KBR in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KBR by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,611 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KBR stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.57. 13,934 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,344,462. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.33. KBR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.90 and a 12 month high of $26.84.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. KBR had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 3.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that KBR, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. KBR’s payout ratio is 20.92%.

In other KBR news, insider William Byron Jr. Bright sold 5,926 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total transaction of $145,127.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,209,316.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on KBR. SunTrust Banks began coverage on KBR in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KBR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of KBR in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Macquarie set a $25.00 price objective on KBR and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. KBR has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.80.

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Services, Technology & Consulting, and Engineering & Construction. The Government Services segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

