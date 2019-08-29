Menta Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 19,595 CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA)

Menta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 19,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000. Menta Capital LLC owned about 0.09% of CEVA as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in CEVA by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 6,870 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in CEVA by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 724,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,001,000 after purchasing an additional 13,401 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in CEVA by 90.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 88,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 41,993 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in CEVA by 140.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 4,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in CEVA by 42.8% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 102,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 30,793 shares during the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CEVA traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.80. The stock had a trading volume of 701 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,105. The firm has a market cap of $676.90 million, a P/E ratio of 280.09 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 8.46 and a quick ratio of 8.46. CEVA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.40 and a 52 week high of $32.91.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.14. CEVA had a return on equity of 1.12% and a net margin of 1.33%. The firm had revenue of $18.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that CEVA, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Maria Marced sold 2,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.07, for a total transaction of $66,192.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,370.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on CEVA from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of CEVA in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays set a $27.00 target price on CEVA and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.20.

CEVA Profile

CEVA, Inc licenses signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) serving the mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial, and Internet-of-Things (IoT) markets worldwide. The company licenses a family of signal processing intellectual properties (IPs), including platforms for 5G baseband processing in handsets and base station RAN; integrated cellular IoT solutions; digital signal processor (DSP) platforms incorporating voice input algorithms and software for voice enabled devices; and DSP platforms for advanced imaging and computer vision in various camera-enabled devices, as well as a family of self-contained artificial intelligent (AI) processors that address a range of edge applications.

