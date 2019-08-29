Menta Capital LLC Sells 1,516 Shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

Menta Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,516 shares during the quarter. Menta Capital LLC’s holdings in Kadant were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Kadant in the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Kadant by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Kadant in the 2nd quarter worth about $173,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Kadant by 2,206.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 2,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kadant by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Kadant news, CEO Jonathan W. Painter sold 5,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total value of $467,000.71. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,319,096.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jonathan W. Painter sold 865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.34, for a total value of $76,414.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,182 shares in the company, valued at $8,320,037.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,975 shares of company stock worth $6,830,358 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KAI traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $82.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,124. Kadant Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.44 and a 12 month high of $111.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.13. The company has a market cap of $914.00 million, a P/E ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $177.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.67 million. Kadant had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 9.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Kadant Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on KAI. ValuEngine downgraded Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $97.09 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.55.

Kadant Inc supplies equipment and critical components used in papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Papermaking Systems and Wood Processing Systems. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets custom-engineered stock-preparation systems and equipment for the preparation of wastepaper for conversion into recycled paper and balers, as well as related equipment used in the processing of recyclable and waste materials; and fluid-handling systems and equipment used in industrial piping systems to compensate for movement, as well as to transfer fluid, power, and data.

