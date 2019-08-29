Menta Capital LLC Takes Position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Menta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Nordstrom by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nordstrom during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Nordstrom during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Nordstrom during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.11% of the company’s stock.

JWN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.19.

In related news, insider Christine Deputy sold 4,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.59, for a total transaction of $156,823.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,957,225.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Peter E. Nordstrom sold 3,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total transaction of $109,714.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,530,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,155,902.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nordstrom stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.13. 1,517,924 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,274,779. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.01 and a 12-month high of $67.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.39, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.03.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. Nordstrom had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 62.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is 41.69%.

Nordstrom Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

