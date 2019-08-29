Merculet (MVP) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $147,744.00

Merculet (CURRENCY:MVP) traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. Merculet has a market cap of $2.53 million and $147,744.00 worth of Merculet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Merculet token can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges including CoinMex, IDEX, OKEx and Hotbit. During the last seven days, Merculet has traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Merculet alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010522 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.06 or 0.00231647 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $128.43 or 0.01348667 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000654 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000163 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00018999 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00092246 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00022114 BTC.

About Merculet

Merculet’s launch date was April 7th, 2018. Merculet’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,429,316,343 tokens. Merculet’s official Twitter account is @Merculet_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Merculet is /r/Merculet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Merculet is medium.com/merculet. The official website for Merculet is www.merculet.io.

Buying and Selling Merculet

Merculet can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bilaxy, Kucoin, IDEX, OKEx and CoinMex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Merculet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Merculet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Merculet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Merculet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Merculet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.