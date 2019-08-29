Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 708,200 shares, a decrease of 19.2% from the July 15th total of 876,000 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 250,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

In other news, VP Charles Toney sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total transaction of $36,270.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,491.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Mercury General by 2.2% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 28,774 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,798,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Mercury General in the first quarter worth $43,981,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Mercury General by 1.1% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mercury General in the first quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Mercury General by 30.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,412 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the period. 44.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MCY traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $53.21. The stock had a trading volume of 151,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,670. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Mercury General has a 1-year low of $47.96 and a 1-year high of $65.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.68. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 29.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.25.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.17). Mercury General had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The firm had revenue of $936.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.34 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Mercury General will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. Mercury General’s payout ratio is currently 139.44%.

MCY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mercury General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mercury General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.

About Mercury General

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, fire, and umbrella insurance. Its automobile insurance products cover collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products cover dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

