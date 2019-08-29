Metadium Hits Market Cap of $10.99 Million (META)

Metadium (CURRENCY:META) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. During the last seven days, Metadium has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar. Metadium has a total market cap of $10.99 million and $557,701.00 worth of Metadium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metadium token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0088 or 0.00000093 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Coinsuper, Bytex and Bilaxy.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002733 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010528 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.99 or 0.00231459 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.04 or 0.01358208 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000661 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000164 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00018715 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00092073 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00022138 BTC.

Metadium Profile

Metadium’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,245,430,304 tokens. Metadium’s official Twitter account is @metadium and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metadium’s official website is www.metadium.com. Metadium’s official message board is medium.com/metadium. The Reddit community for Metadium is /r/metadiumprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Metadium Token Trading

Metadium can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, Hotbit, Bilaxy, Kucoin and Bytex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metadium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metadium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metadium using one of the exchanges listed above.

