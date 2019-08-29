Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its position in shares of Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,190,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 642,735 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $883,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 227.8% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 16,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 11,455 shares during the last quarter.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

In related news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 3,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.60, for a total transaction of $304,518.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,610,570.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.60, for a total value of $171,618.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MCHP shares. Needham & Company LLC set a $100.00 price objective on Microchip Technology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Microchip Technology from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Microchip Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.76.

NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $84.88 on Thursday. Microchip Technology Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.70 and a 1 year high of $101.35. The stock has a market cap of $20.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.42 and a 200-day moving average of $88.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.16. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 6.79%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a $0.366 dividend. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.01%.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

Recommended Story: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.