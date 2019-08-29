Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Acquires 14,000 Shares of Gabelli Convertbl and Incm Scrts Fnd Inc (NYSE:GCV)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Gabelli Convertbl and Incm Scrts Fnd Inc (NYSE:GCV) by 52.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV owned 0.22% of Gabelli Convertbl and Incm Scrts Fnd worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gabelli Convertbl and Incm Scrts Fnd by 13.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 90,572 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 10,591 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Gabelli Convertbl and Incm Scrts Fnd by 17.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,699 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,499 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors raised its stake in shares of Gabelli Convertbl and Incm Scrts Fnd by 17.5% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 41,391 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 6,153 shares during the period. 14.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GCV traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.27. The company had a trading volume of 376 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,943. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.17. Gabelli Convertbl and Incm Scrts Fnd Inc has a 12 month low of $3.99 and a 12 month high of $6.76.

Gabelli Convertbl and Incm Scrts Fnd Profile

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

