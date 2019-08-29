Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Invests $201,000 in Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WRK. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Westrock by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,068,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,191,478,000 after purchasing an additional 8,658,073 shares during the period. Clark Estates Inc. NY bought a new stake in Westrock in the 1st quarter valued at about $22,243,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Westrock by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,667,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $138,267,000 after acquiring an additional 297,507 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Westrock by 757.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 289,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,116,000 after acquiring an additional 256,040 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Westrock by 81.9% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 533,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,456,000 after acquiring an additional 240,185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John A. Luke, Jr. sold 61,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $2,348,742.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WRK traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $34.20. 4,437 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,294,440. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.15 and a 200-day moving average of $36.77. Westrock Co has a one year low of $31.94 and a one year high of $57.23. The firm has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.09. Westrock had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 4.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Westrock Co will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. Westrock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.50%.

WRK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Westrock from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. KeyCorp cut Westrock from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a $44.00 price objective on Westrock and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.20.

Westrock Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

