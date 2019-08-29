Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Makes New Investment in Total SA (NYSE:TOT)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Total SA (NYSE:TOT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,975 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in shares of Total in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Total in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Total by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 571 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Total in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Total by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 864 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. 6.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Total stock traded up $0.71 on Thursday, hitting $49.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,294,529. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.25. Total SA has a 1 year low of $47.70 and a 1 year high of $65.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.38. The company has a market capitalization of $124.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.67.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.18). Total had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $51.24 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Total SA will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Total in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Total in a report on Monday, July 15th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Total in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered Total from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, HSBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.50 price target on shares of Total in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.71.

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

