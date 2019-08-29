Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Reduces Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic (NYSE:EDD)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic (NYSE:EDD) by 46.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,950 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 18,300 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic were worth $145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EDD. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic by 17.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 15,529 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic in the fourth quarter worth $157,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic by 114.1% in the first quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,748 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 22,786 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic by 21.7% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 56,028 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic during the first quarter valued at $518,000.

Shares of NYSE:EDD traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $6.60. 103,474 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,007. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic has a 52 week low of $5.91 and a 52 week high of $7.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.74.

About Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It typically invests in government bonds denominated in the local currencies of emerging markets.

