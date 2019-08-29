Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Sells 1,479 Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV reduced its holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,479 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 78.3% in the second quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the second quarter worth $91,000. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 6.8% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the second quarter worth $75,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 4.7% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 368,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,372,000 after purchasing an additional 16,415 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STWD. Raymond James boosted their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starwood Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

Shares of STWD stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,600,021. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.16 and a 52-week high of $23.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.58.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $351.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.00 million. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 31.15%. Starwood Property Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.00%.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing. The Real Estate Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, residential mortgage loans, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

