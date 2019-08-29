Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,417 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 972 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the first quarter worth $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the second quarter worth $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the second quarter worth $30,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the second quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

INTU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus set a $325.00 target price on shares of Intuit and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $269.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $277.00.

INTU stock traded up $5.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $287.26. 34,804 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,359,838. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $182.61 and a 52 week high of $295.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $277.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $259.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.10.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.37. Intuit had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 43.86%. The firm had revenue of $994.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 33.69%.

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $171,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,492 shares in the company, valued at $417,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 2,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.87, for a total transaction of $666,778.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,480.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 290,214 shares of company stock valued at $76,148,836. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

