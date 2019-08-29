Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Has $2.21 Million Holdings in ARK Web x.0 ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ARK Web x.0 ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,412 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,542 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned about 0.52% of ARK Web x.0 ETF worth $2,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ARKW. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Web x.0 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ARK Web x.0 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in shares of ARK Web x.0 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of ARK Web x.0 ETF by 18.1% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of ARK Web x.0 ETF by 39.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period.

Get ARK Web x.0 ETF alerts:

Shares of ARKW traded up $1.26 on Thursday, reaching $49.98. 361 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,450. ARK Web x.0 ETF has a 12 month low of $40.19 and a 12 month high of $59.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.43.

Further Reading: Why is total return important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Web x.0 ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Web x.0 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Web x.0 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.