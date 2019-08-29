Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Purchases 991 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,672 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 991 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF were worth $2,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 71.8% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the first quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the second quarter worth about $244,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RHS traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $137.38. 71 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,929. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a one year low of $111.19 and a one year high of $138.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.55.

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) seeks replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Staples (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as food and drug retailing, beverages, food products, tobacco, household products and personal products that comprise the consumer staples sector of the S&P 500 Index.

