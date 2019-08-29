Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Sells 10,000 Shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 48.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,919,584 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,479,369,000 after acquiring an additional 62,461 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 10.9% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,650,806 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,097,834,000 after acquiring an additional 359,736 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,683,418 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $506,221,000 after acquiring an additional 22,458 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 12.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,666,266 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $501,062,000 after acquiring an additional 181,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Broadcom by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,644,308 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $418,142,000 after purchasing an additional 96,233 shares during the last quarter. 83.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Bryan Ingram sold 13,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.78, for a total transaction of $3,754,051.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.16, for a total value of $5,843,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 65,388 shares of company stock worth $18,198,482. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Broadcom from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Summit Insights upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $253.03 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Broadcom from $370.00 to $324.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $304.32.

AVGO traded up $8.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $284.25. The stock had a trading volume of 53,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,108,104. The stock has a market cap of $110.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.26. Broadcom Inc has a one year low of $208.23 and a one year high of $323.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $283.20 and a 200-day moving average of $286.23.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 15.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc will post 17.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

