Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Sells 10,241 Shares of Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,241 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Snap were worth $1,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNAP. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 8.6% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 18,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. KCL Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of Snap in the first quarter worth $12,122,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Snap in the first quarter worth $123,000. Filament LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 61.0% in the first quarter. Filament LLC now owns 20,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 7,625 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 8.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the period. 26.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Snap news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 70,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.74, for a total transaction of $971,445.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,740,621 shares in the company, valued at $23,916,132.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Lynton sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total value of $330,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 126,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,675,252.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,776,963 shares of company stock worth $90,753,362 in the last 90 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Snap from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Snap from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Summit Insights raised Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Snap from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Snap from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Snap presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.88.

NYSE SNAP traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.84. 315,857 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,440,404. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.76. Snap Inc has a 1 year low of $4.82 and a 1 year high of $18.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 4.53. The company has a market cap of $22.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.29 and a beta of 1.10.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Snap had a negative return on equity of 46.46% and a negative net margin of 77.54%. The business had revenue of $388.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Snap Inc will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

