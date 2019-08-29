Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Sells 5,263 Shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. trimmed its stake in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,263 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. Swedbank bought a new stake in Global Payments in the second quarter worth $101,586,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 7.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,437,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $605,852,000 after acquiring an additional 304,937 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,969,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $202,756,000 after acquiring an additional 128,466 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 41.6% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 413,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,469,000 after acquiring an additional 121,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 383.7% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 145,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,873,000 after acquiring an additional 115,476 shares in the last quarter. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Payments stock traded up $2.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $166.11. 56,899 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,517,906. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.07 billion, a PE ratio of 31.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Global Payments Inc has a 12-month low of $94.81 and a 12-month high of $172.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $162.18 and its 200-day moving average is $147.93.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 13.62%. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.77%.

GPN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on Global Payments from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Nomura upped their price target on Global Payments from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Global Payments from $162.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America upped their price target on Global Payments from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Global Payments from $143.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.74.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $99,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,188 shares in the company, valued at $4,982,529.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Guido Francesco Sacchi sold 10,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total value of $1,666,148.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,639,727.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,430 shares of company stock valued at $3,743,069. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

