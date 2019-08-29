Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 1,413,834 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 428% from the previous session’s volume of 267,633 shares.The stock last traded at $0.80 and had previously closed at $0.70.

Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1.00 price target on shares of Milestone Scientific in a report on Friday, August 16th.

Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.26 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Milestone Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Milestone Scientific by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,487 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 35,886 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Milestone Scientific by 678.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 31,139 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 27,139 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Milestone Scientific by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 95,122 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 25,310 shares during the period.

Milestone Scientific Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS)

Milestone Scientific, Inc develops computer-controlled anesthetic delivery devices for the medical and dental markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through dental and medical segments. Its products include CompuDent System used to control the flow rate of the anesthesia during the injection that allows virtually painless injections for various dental procedures, including routine fillings, implants, root canals, and crowns; and CompuFlo, a computer-controlled drug delivery system for the painless delivery of drugs, anesthetics, and other medicaments, as well as for the aspiration of bodily fluids or previously injected substances.

