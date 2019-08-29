Minereum Reaches Market Cap of $88,994.00 (MNE)

Minereum (CURRENCY:MNE) traded 59.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. Minereum has a market capitalization of $88,994.00 and approximately $742.00 worth of Minereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Minereum has traded up 76.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Minereum token can now be bought for about $0.0132 or 0.00000139 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, HitBTC and Livecoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002724 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010538 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.01 or 0.00231480 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $128.47 or 0.01351344 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000653 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000164 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00018762 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00092213 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00023300 BTC.

Minereum Profile

Minereum’s launch date was April 14th, 2017. Minereum’s total supply is 6,734,149 tokens. Minereum’s official Twitter account is @minereumtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Minereum is www.minereum.com.

Minereum Token Trading

Minereum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, HitBTC and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Minereum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Minereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

