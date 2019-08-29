Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Buys 6,960 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,151 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,960 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 76,077 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 112.1% in the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345,249 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $14,960,000 after acquiring an additional 182,484 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 193,521 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $8,385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,365 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. BidaskClub cut Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup cut their price target on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $50.00 price objective on Cisco Systems and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.59.

In other news, Director Steven M. West sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total transaction of $1,124,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $295,833.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Wesley G. Bush bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.74 per share, with a total value of $557,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,167.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,925 shares of company stock valued at $1,227,506 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $47.46. The stock had a trading volume of 601,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,663,328. The stock has a market cap of $201.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.76. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.25 and a 12 month high of $58.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.43% and a net margin of 22.39%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

