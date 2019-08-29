Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Invests $215,000 in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 53.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 113,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,573,000 after purchasing an additional 39,654 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 47.7% in the first quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 73,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,565,000 after purchasing an additional 23,721 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,602,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 8,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 55.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:CRBN traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $117.48. The company had a trading volume of 4,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,710. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.69. iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF has a twelve month low of $98.60 and a twelve month high of $122.31.

