Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 6,555 iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NYF. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 418.7% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 4,204 shares in the last quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $617,000. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 63,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,705 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 14.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 29,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirsky Financial Management CORP. lifted its stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Mirsky Financial Management CORP. now owns 17,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYF traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $57.83. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,744. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.34. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $53.44 and a 1-year high of $57.88.

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

