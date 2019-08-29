Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 10,855 Shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,855 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $5,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 84.9% during the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,692,263 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $141,084,000 after purchasing an additional 777,086 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 44.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,635,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $129,358,000 after purchasing an additional 504,048 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 43.0% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,225,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,929,000 after purchasing an additional 368,357 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,266,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $295,016,000 after purchasing an additional 356,209 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 17.9% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,974,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $156,157,000 after purchasing an additional 300,440 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WEC shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp initiated coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded WEC Energy Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.50.

In other WEC Energy Group news, insider Gale E. Klappa sold 73,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.43, for a total value of $6,514,549.67. Following the sale, the insider now owns 255,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,625,522.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott J. Lauber sold 7,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.38, for a total value of $668,152.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,234 shares of company stock worth $7,889,503. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WEC traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $95.27. 568,780 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,960,503. The company has a market capitalization of $29.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.11. WEC Energy Group Inc has a 1-year low of $64.96 and a 1-year high of $96.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $88.58 and a 200 day moving average of $81.69.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.66%.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

