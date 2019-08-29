Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Holdings in Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,653 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $5,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXR. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 10.3% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,734,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $396,247,000 after purchasing an additional 348,072 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 8.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,984,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $406,050,000 after purchasing an additional 321,688 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 8.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,553,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,202,000 after purchasing an additional 189,209 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 14.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,277,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,231,000 after purchasing an additional 158,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,950,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $176,181,000 after purchasing an additional 149,614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Extra Space Storage news, EVP James Overturf sold 880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.87, for a total value of $95,805.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,386,720.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total value of $262,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,232 shares in the company, valued at $11,680,472.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 255,466 shares of company stock worth $30,933,783 over the last ninety days. 3.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE EXR traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $121.56. The company had a trading volume of 236,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,166. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.70 and a fifty-two week high of $123.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.12. The firm has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.09%.

EXR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $121.00 price objective on Extra Space Storage and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.04.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

