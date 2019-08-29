Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stake in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,720 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 2,541 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $6,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,473,036 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $634,451,000 after acquiring an additional 70,460 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 4.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,434,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $618,002,000 after buying an additional 57,737 shares during the period. Meritage Group LP increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 11.7% during the first quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 985,589 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $424,503,000 after buying an additional 103,486 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 938,381 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $368,468,000 after buying an additional 64,106 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 0.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 886,939 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $382,013,000 after buying an additional 4,351 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SHW traded up $3.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $526.05. The company had a trading volume of 8,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,049. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $501.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $457.85. Sherwin-Williams Co has a fifty-two week low of $355.28 and a fifty-two week high of $536.74.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.35 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 48.92% and a net margin of 6.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 21.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.39%.

In related news, Chairman John G. Morikis sold 16,260 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.26, for a total value of $7,662,687.60. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 112,276 shares in the company, valued at $52,911,187.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Susan J. Kropf sold 1,000 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.11, for a total value of $478,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,608 shares of company stock worth $15,329,391. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $600.00 price target on Sherwin-Williams and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Buckingham Research lifted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $600.00 price target on Sherwin-Williams and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $487.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sherwin-Williams from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $526.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $522.58.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.