Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 20,635 Shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,336 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,635 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in eBay were worth $5,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 10.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,021 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its stake in eBay by 64.6% during the first quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 752 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in eBay by 2.8% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,171 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in eBay by 2.2% during the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,730 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in eBay by 1.1% during the first quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,293 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

EBAY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark upped their target price on eBay from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. DA Davidson upped their target price on eBay to $47.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on eBay from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on eBay from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on eBay from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.52.

NASDAQ EBAY traded up $0.56 on Thursday, reaching $40.65. The company had a trading volume of 167,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,585,746. The firm has a market cap of $33.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.37. eBay Inc has a fifty-two week low of $26.01 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The e-commerce company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. eBay had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that eBay Inc will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.14%.

In related news, Director Matthew J. Murphy acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.79 per share, with a total value of $232,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jae Hyun Lee sold 48,111 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.92, for a total transaction of $2,016,813.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 197,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,268,594.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 232,942 shares of company stock worth $9,661,957 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.