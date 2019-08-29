Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 41.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,811 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,940 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $6,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ORLY. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 80.5% in the 2nd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 74 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 86 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. 87.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Shares of ORLY stock traded up $2.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $386.47. 15,793 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 608,792. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a twelve month low of $314.14 and a twelve month high of $414.63. The firm has a market cap of $28.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $384.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $380.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.43, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.85.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.67 by ($0.16). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 391.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 17.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $427.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 19th. BidaskClub upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $435.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $428.00 target price on O’Reilly Automotive and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. O’Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $409.29.

In related news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 122 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.92, for a total value of $47,082.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro bought 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $368.33 per share, for a total transaction of $55,249.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 422 shares in the company, valued at $155,435.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,773 shares of company stock worth $669,481 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading: What is a bull market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.