Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Acquires 36,092 Shares of Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 566,558 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,092 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Twitter were worth $19,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Twitter in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,576,000. Vestor Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twitter by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 74,191 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter during the 2nd quarter worth $753,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Twitter in the second quarter valued at about $3,514,000. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Twitter by 16.8% in the second quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 6,970 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWTR traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $42.07. The stock had a trading volume of 170,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,137,267. The firm has a market cap of $32.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.95, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.33. Twitter Inc has a 52 week low of $26.19 and a 52 week high of $43.48.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $841.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $828.07 million. Twitter had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 71.46%. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Twitter Inc will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Twitter news, Director David S. Rosenblatt sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total value of $1,601,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Kaiden sold 3,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total value of $135,517.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 147,282 shares of company stock worth $5,750,029. Corporate insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Twitter to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Twitter from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on Twitter in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “sell” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Twitter in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $52.00 target price on Twitter and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.91.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

