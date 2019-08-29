Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Acquires 7,782 Shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 46.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,432 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,782 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.17% of Alleghany worth $16,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alleghany by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,542,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $944,345,000 after purchasing an additional 21,642 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in shares of Alleghany by 7.4% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 181,023 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $110,858,000 after purchasing an additional 12,504 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alleghany by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 148,165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $92,294,000 after purchasing an additional 7,997 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Alleghany by 0.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 148,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $90,648,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Alleghany by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 126,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,815,000 after purchasing an additional 7,690 shares in the last quarter. 80.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alleghany stock traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $745.05. 741 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,991. Alleghany Co. has a one year low of $574.42 and a one year high of $767.01. The stock has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.41 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $718.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $669.89.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $12.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.48 by $2.92. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter. Alleghany had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 2.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alleghany Co. will post 42.15 EPS for the current year.

Y has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “average” rating on shares of Alleghany in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alleghany from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $809.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Sunday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Alleghany in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Alleghany from $690.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $736.33.

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

