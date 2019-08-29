Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $18.44 Million Stake in Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.34% of Lendingtree worth $18,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lendingtree in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Lendingtree in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Lendingtree in the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Lendingtree in the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in Lendingtree in the 2nd quarter valued at $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO J D. Moriarty sold 8,899 shares of Lendingtree stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.23, for a total transaction of $3,472,656.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,579,349.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Neil Salvage sold 20,405 shares of Lendingtree stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.37, for a total transaction of $8,883,724.85. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 14,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,315,477.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,915 shares of company stock valued at $14,823,946 in the last ninety days. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TREE stock traded down $3.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $305.32. 1,159 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,358. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.36, a PEG ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $344.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $359.93. Lendingtree Inc has a 52 week low of $183.25 and a 52 week high of $434.94.

Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $278.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.46 million. Lendingtree had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 12.54%. Lendingtree’s revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. Analysts expect that Lendingtree Inc will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TREE shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lendingtree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 price objective (down previously from $420.00) on shares of Lendingtree in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Lendingtree from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $415.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Lendingtree from $440.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Lendingtree from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $358.67.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans in the United States. Its mortgage products comprise purchase and refinance products. The company also provides information, tools, and access to various conditional loan offers for non-mortgage products, including auto loans, credit cards, home equity loans, personal loans, reverse mortgages, small business loans, and student loans.

