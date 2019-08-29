Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Increases Position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 17.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 266,275 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,225 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.08% of Cerner worth $19,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Cerner by 6.0% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 732,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,883,000 after purchasing an additional 41,265 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Cerner by 0.3% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 104,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,639,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Cerner by 54.0% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 501,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,667,000 after purchasing an additional 175,676 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cerner by 6,480.6% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 8,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in Cerner by 8.9% in the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 29,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CERN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Cerner from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Cerner from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price (up from $76.00) on shares of Cerner in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cerner currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.73.

CERN stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $68.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,097,706. The stock has a market cap of $21.82 billion, a PE ratio of 31.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Cerner Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.78 and a fifty-two week high of $76.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.29.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 15.14%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.11, for a total transaction of $100,954.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John Peterzalek sold 27,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.11, for a total transaction of $1,981,871.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,812 shares of company stock valued at $5,550,214 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

