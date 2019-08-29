Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Raises Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 267,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,925 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $20,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services in the second quarter worth $157,000. Bruni J V & Co. Co. grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 482,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,348,000 after purchasing an additional 4,911 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 10.2% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 8.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 857,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,016,000 after purchasing an additional 68,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 11.2% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares during the last quarter. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $97.00 price target on shares of Discover Financial Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. CIBC reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, JMP Securities raised shares of Discover Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.35.

In related news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.27, for a total transaction of $82,687.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,075 shares in the company, valued at $4,336,285.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Diane E. Offereins sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.76, for a total transaction of $1,835,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 120,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,091,398.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,663 shares of company stock worth $2,534,291 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DFS traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $79.92. 7,504 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,976,949. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $54.36 and a 12-month high of $92.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.42.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 26.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This is a positive change from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 22.59%.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

