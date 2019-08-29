Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Raises Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,680,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,045 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 1.0% of Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Exxon Mobil worth $279,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 121.2% during the second quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 1,984.0% during the second quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 521 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. INR Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 100.0% during the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $68.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,009,346. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $287.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.97. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $64.65 and a 12 month high of $87.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.48.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.47 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 6.30%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 70.59%.

In related news, VP Robert N. Schleckser sold 9,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total value of $661,999.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 189,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,445,432. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $86.50 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

